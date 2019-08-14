Newsroom
Submitted by Newsroom on Wed, 08/14/2019 - 11:38
Business
Romania’s GDP increases by 4.4% in second quarter
14 August 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s gross domestic product (GDP) increased by 4.4% year-on-year in the second quarter of 2019, in gross series, according to the flash estimate published by the National Statistics Institute (INS) on Wednesday, August 14. Based on seasonally adjusted data, the growth was of 4.6%.

In the first half of the year, the GDP increased by 4.7% year-on-year in gross series and by 4.8% in seasonally adjusted series, the same data showed.

In July, the INS reaffirmed the 5% GDP growth in the first quarter of 2019, compared to the same period of 2018. The Romanian government expects the GDP to grow by 5.5% this year but international financial institutions believe the increase will be smaller. For example, the European Commission expects Romania’s economy to grow by 4% in 2019.

Romania recorded a 4.1% economic growth in 2018, down from almost 7% in 2017.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Shutterstock)

Read next
Comments
Normal
Newsroom
Submitted by Newsroom on Wed, 08/14/2019 - 11:38
Business
Romania’s GDP increases by 4.4% in second quarter
14 August 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s gross domestic product (GDP) increased by 4.4% year-on-year in the second quarter of 2019, in gross series, according to the flash estimate published by the National Statistics Institute (INS) on Wednesday, August 14. Based on seasonally adjusted data, the growth was of 4.6%.

In the first half of the year, the GDP increased by 4.7% year-on-year in gross series and by 4.8% in seasonally adjusted series, the same data showed.

In July, the INS reaffirmed the 5% GDP growth in the first quarter of 2019, compared to the same period of 2018. The Romanian government expects the GDP to grow by 5.5% this year but international financial institutions believe the increase will be smaller. For example, the European Commission expects Romania’s economy to grow by 4% in 2019.

Romania recorded a 4.1% economic growth in 2018, down from almost 7% in 2017.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Shutterstock)

Read next
Comments
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

09 August 2019
Business
Oracle Romania CEO officially investigated for bribe taking
07 August 2019
Business
Update: Oracle Romania CEO, reportedly targeted by corruption investigation
07 August 2019
Politics
Romanian President Iohannis to meet US President Trump on August 20
05 August 2019
Social
Caracal case: Romanian investigators find first victim’s remains in the woods
05 August 2019
Social
Caracal case: Romanian authorities confirm the murder of 15-year old missing girl
02 August 2019
Politics
Romanian education minister dismissed after controversial remark related to kidnapping case
02 August 2019
Social
Media: Forensic anthropology analysis shows that bones found at murder suspect’s house belong to teenage girl
01 August 2019
Politics
Former health minister to run for mayor in Bucharest

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
Close
40