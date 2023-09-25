Energy

Romania filled nearly 95% of its natural gas deposits

25 September 2023

Romania's natural gas reserves accumulated for the cold season exceeded by some 5pp the target of 90% of the total deposits' capacity set for this year, announced former energy minister Virgil Popescu, the current president of the Commission for the Environment and Ecological Balance in the Chamber of Deputies.

Thus, the reserves accumulated in Romania exceeded 3 billion cubic meters, accounting for nearly 95% of the total deposits' capacity.

"There are enough resources for the needs of the population and industry for this winter!" - said Virgil Popescu, according to Economica.net.

According to the latest data from the Association of European Storage Operators (AGSI), the deposit filling rate at the level of the entire European Union was similar (94.4%) on September 21.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

1

