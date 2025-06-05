Events

Romania’s Gărâna Jazz Festival 2025 to feature artists from 12 countries

05 June 2025

The 29th edition of Romania’s established Gărâna Jazz Festival is set to bring to the stage in Poiana Lupului artists from over 12 countries, including Norway, Denmark, France, Poland, Greece, the Netherlands, Turkey, the US, and Romania.

Electro-acoustic fusions, Nordic improvisations, and avant-garde explorations will be heard over four days, between July 10 and 13.

Artists include Superless (Norway), EABS (Poland), Josefine Opsahl (Denmark), Cári Tibor Project – Sculpting Sounds (Romania, Lithuania, Hungary), WAAN (Netherlands), Håkon Kornstad Trio (Norway), Korhan Futacı (Turkey), Nils Petter Molvær – KHMER (Norway, Sweden), Andreas Polyzogopoulos Trio (Greece), Smag På Dig Selv (Denmark), OTOOTO (Denmark), Airelle Besson Quartet (France, Belgium), and others. There is also an experimental stage meant for free improvisation.

Four-day passes stand at RON 520 (EUR 105), while one-day tickets cost RON 140 (EUR 28). Those who hold a UniCredit Bank card benefit from a 20% discount for any ticket or pass purchased online, according to the organizers. Children under 14 have free access when accompanied by a parent/guardian with a valid ticket or pass.

At Gărâna, access is free for persons with disabilities and one companion. Requests can be made at info@garana-jazz.ro or by presenting the disability certificate at the festival.

Transport, accommodation, camping, and other information can be found on the event's official website.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Garana Jazz Festival)

Tags
Positive Romania
Normal
Events

