International Testing Week: Romanian Anti-AIDS Association holds free HIV, Hepatitis tests in Bucharest, Cluj, Iasi

To commemorate the International Testing Week between November 21 and 28, 2022, the Romanian Anti-AIDS Association (ARAS) holds free HIV/AIDS and Hepatitis C tests and counseling in Bucharest, Cluj-Napoca, and Iași.

During the event's third edition, ARAS aims to facilitate at least 800 people, a 23% increase from the last year’s number of 650.

Unlike the 2021 edition where the organization would send the free rapid test kits to homes, participants are encouraged to come to ARAS checkpoints in person in these three cities – free for all people over 16 years of age regardless of gender, ethnicity, religion, or sexual orientation.

The appointment for the testing program goes as follows:

Centrul de Sănătate ARAS București , on Str. Ocolului 20, sector 2. Appointment at 0740 30 37 44, between 10:00 – 17:00.

, on Str. Ocolului 20, sector 2. Appointment at 0740 30 37 44, between 10:00 – 17:00. Checkpoint București on Bd. Eroii Sanitari 49, sector 5. Appointment at 0751 01 05 39, between 17:00 – 21:00.

on Bd. Eroii Sanitari 49, sector 5. Appointment at 0751 01 05 39, between 17:00 – 21:00. Checkpoint Cluj on Piața Unirii 22. Appointment at 0751 11 10 17, between 17:00 – 21:00

on Piața Unirii 22. Appointment at 0751 11 10 17, between 17:00 – 21:00 Checkpoint Iași on Str. Păcurari 66. Appointment at 0751 12 07 08, between 17:00 – 21:00.

As a part of a bigger network, ARAS partners up with other 60 organizations from 43 countries throughout Europe, Africa, the Americas, and the Indian Ocean to facilitate the world’s general public for free testing, advocacy, and awareness. The first international edition of its kind was held in November 2020, and it has been a continuous effort ever since.

In 37 countries, a total of almost 40,000 benefited from HIV, hepatitis B, hepatitis C, syphilis, and various types of cancer caused by the human papillomavirus tests in 2021.

(Photo source: Francovolpato | Dreamstime.com)