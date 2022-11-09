Social

Craiova Regional Hospital could receive first patients by end-2027, Romanian health minister says

09 November 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Health minister Alexandru Rafila signed on November 8 the design contract for the Craiova Regional Emergency Hospital, won by an association of companies from Turkey and Romania. In total, more than 50 companies participated in the tender.

The hospital’s technical design is to take 12 months, and then the construction will require an additional 48 months. Thus, minister Rafila estimates that the new hospital would be able to treat the first patients at the end of 2027.

The total investment amounts to approximately EUR 603 million and is financed through grants and loans.

The Craiova Regional Emergency Hospital will have 807 beds, of which 55 are dedicated to oncological pathology and radiotherapy. It will also have 19 operating rooms and 52 offices for ambulatory care. According to the health minister, there will also be an area dedicated to the professional development of medical personnel: virtual rooms, simulation education facilities and resuscitation rooms.

The design contracts for the regional hospitals in Iasi and Cluj were signed in December 2021 and April 2022, respectively, and should be completed in the first half of 2023, Rafila also said.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Alexandru Rafila)

Read next
Normal
Social

Craiova Regional Hospital could receive first patients by end-2027, Romanian health minister says

09 November 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Health minister Alexandru Rafila signed on November 8 the design contract for the Craiova Regional Emergency Hospital, won by an association of companies from Turkey and Romania. In total, more than 50 companies participated in the tender.

The hospital’s technical design is to take 12 months, and then the construction will require an additional 48 months. Thus, minister Rafila estimates that the new hospital would be able to treat the first patients at the end of 2027.

The total investment amounts to approximately EUR 603 million and is financed through grants and loans.

The Craiova Regional Emergency Hospital will have 807 beds, of which 55 are dedicated to oncological pathology and radiotherapy. It will also have 19 operating rooms and 52 offices for ambulatory care. According to the health minister, there will also be an area dedicated to the professional development of medical personnel: virtual rooms, simulation education facilities and resuscitation rooms.

The design contracts for the regional hospitals in Iasi and Cluj were signed in December 2021 and April 2022, respectively, and should be completed in the first half of 2023, Rafila also said.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Alexandru Rafila)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

01 November 2022
Business
Finnish group Nokian Tyres will invest EUR 650 mln in greenfield factory in Romania after Russia exit
03 November 2022
Travel
Romania travel: Oradea’s must-see Art Nouveau buildings
26 October 2022
RI +
How to heal covert scars for half of your life: Top Romanian model about his secret to success
21 October 2022
Eco
WWF opens rural eco-hub in Romania’s Carpathian Mountains
20 October 2022
Tech
Google opens new office in downtown Bucharest
18 October 2022
Politics
European Parliament backs resolution calling for Romania, Bulgaria to be admitted into Schengen
14 October 2022
Social
Romanian scientist at Stanford leads research on human brain cells being transplanted into rats
12 October 2022
Politics
Bill barring convicted felons from public office passed into law in Romania