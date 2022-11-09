Craiova Regional Hospital could receive first patients by end-2027, Romanian health minister says

Health minister Alexandru Rafila signed on November 8 the design contract for the Craiova Regional Emergency Hospital, won by an association of companies from Turkey and Romania. In total, more than 50 companies participated in the tender.

The hospital’s technical design is to take 12 months, and then the construction will require an additional 48 months. Thus, minister Rafila estimates that the new hospital would be able to treat the first patients at the end of 2027.

The total investment amounts to approximately EUR 603 million and is financed through grants and loans.

The Craiova Regional Emergency Hospital will have 807 beds, of which 55 are dedicated to oncological pathology and radiotherapy. It will also have 19 operating rooms and 52 offices for ambulatory care. According to the health minister, there will also be an area dedicated to the professional development of medical personnel: virtual rooms, simulation education facilities and resuscitation rooms.

The design contracts for the regional hospitals in Iasi and Cluj were signed in December 2021 and April 2022, respectively, and should be completed in the first half of 2023, Rafila also said.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Alexandru Rafila)