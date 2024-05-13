Romania plans construction of first National Proton Therapy Center in SE Europe in Bucharest

Romania’s health minister, Alexandru Rafila, announced the initiation of a market study for the construction of the first National Proton Therapy Center in Southeast Europe at the Bucharest Oncology Institute. The project is valued at EUR 70 million.

Proton therapy involves using protons to deliver a dose of radiation that kills tumor cells.

"Proton therapy will be performed in Romania for the first time! A decisive step in the right direction, after obtaining funding for seven new radiotherapy centers by the Ministry of Health. [...] we launched a market study for the construction of the first National Proton Therapy Center in Southeast Europe at the Bucharest Oncology Institute," the minister wrote on Facebook.

Rafila added that this would be the largest investment in medical equipment for cancer patients that the Ministry of Health has ever conducted.

With this market consultation, the Ministry of Health aims to create a coherent and accurate framework for procurement documentation.

"Just ten days after forming the technical working group, we're launching the market consultation, which will conclude on May 31. The pace we're moving at today gives me confidence that we can start the tender in August. We'll have the first National Proton Therapy Center in the region, and I'm delighted we can build it here in Romania," said Alexandru Rogobete, state secretary in the Ministry of Health, cited in the press release.

(Photo source: Institutul Oncologic Prof. Dr. Alexandru Trestioreanu București on Facebook)