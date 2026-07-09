Romania’s first lady highlights child protection in digital age at NATO Summit

Mirabela Grădinaru, the partner of Romanian president Nicușor Dan, presented the "Romania in Light" project during a panel within the NATO Summit in Ankara. The project focuses on protecting children in the context of technological development and educating them in an environment where the virtual world supports learning and development.

During the talks, Mirabela Grădinaru stated that technology is a valuable tool for education and connectivity, but that without guidance and protective measures, it can become harmful.

In her remarks, she also highlighted the role of governments, technology companies, and parents in protecting children in the digital environment so that they can safely benefit from the advantages of new technologies, the cited source said.

"Romania's first lady, Mirabela Grădinaru, participated in the program dedicated to the partners of heads of state and government, organized by the first lady of the Republic of Türkiye, Emine Erdoğan, on the sidelines of the NATO Summit in Ankara. The program included the roundtable 'Children, Technology and Security: Protecting the Next Generation,' where Mrs. Mirabela Grădinaru presented the 'Romania in Light' project," according to a post on the Facebook page of the "Romania in Light" project.

Mirabela Grădinaru accompanied president Nicușor Dan to the NATO Summit in Ankara and attended, alongside him, the official reception hosted in honor of the leaders attending the meeting by president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and his wife, Emine Erdoğan.

Earlier this year, Romania’s first lady participated in the inaugural summit of a global coalition dedicated to children’s digital education, organized at the initiative of the first lady of the United States, Melania Trump, in Washington, D.C.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Romania in Lumina on Facebook)