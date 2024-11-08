Romania in “final stretch” toward full Schengen accession, MEP says

MEP Victor Negrescu recently announced that Romania is on the "final stretch" toward full accession to the Schengen area. Romanian authorities on the governmental side showed increased optimism in the matter in the last weeks as the presidential elections draw closer.

Negrescu, a vice-president of the European Parliament for the Social Democratic group, made the statement after discussions with the European Commissioner-designate for Home Affairs, Austrian Magnus Brunner. The latter previously said that he would push for Romania’s integration into the Schengen area. Not to be overlooked, Brunner comes from the center-right ruling party OVP, Austria being the only country to veto Romania’s Schengen bid.

The Romanian MEP also advanced three possible scenarios for this process: a rapid decision this year, a moderate scenario involving the new European Commission, and a long-term scenario with potential delays due to Bulgaria’s political situation.

Under the first scenario of rapid integration outlined by Negrescu, Romania would receive a technical decision for complete accession by December 1, before the current European Commission’s term ends.

The second scenario will have Romania wait for the new Commission to settle in, with the decision being made either during a Justice and Home Affairs Council meeting or possibly within a ministerial format.

The third scenario would involve a delay due to Bulgaria’s internal political situation, pressure from populist parties in certain EU member states, or unforeseen security issues.

“The game isn’t over yet. Like prime minister Marcel Ciolacu, I remain confident that Romania will achieve Schengen membership on its land borders," Negrescu emphasized.

Romania joined the Schengen area in March of this year with its airports and sea ports. Land borders, however, remain subject to controls.

In recent statements, Romanian prime minister Marcel Ciolacu doubled down on his opinion that the issues related to US visa requirements and Romania’s accession to the Schengen area will be resolved by the end of the year.

“I cannot leave Romania with these unresolved matters - US visa requirements and Schengen land border accession. I am confident that before I leave Victoria Palace, both issues will be achieved," Ciolacu said, according to Agerpres.

It is worth noting that Marcel Ciolacu, along with the governing Social Democratic Party - and to a lesser extent the National Liberal Party - would benefit greatly from a positive conclusion of either issue, in the context of the upcoming presidential and general elections. Further delays, on the other hand, would be used as ammunition against the ruling Social Democrats and the candidacy of Marcel Ciolacu for president by the opposition.

The first round of the presidential elections takes place on November 24, with Marcel Ciolacu as the front-runner according to recent polls.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/George Calin)