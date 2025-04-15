Romania borrows EUR 3.2 bln from households, 3 times up y/y in Q1

The Romanian Ministry of Finance, through its Fidelis and Tezaur issues, has borrowed RON 16 billion (EUR 3.2 billion) from the population in Q1, three times up y/y, according to data compiled by Profit.ro.

The state debt purchased by Romanian households accounts for just over half of the RON 30 billion (EUR 6 billion) collected by the Treasury through primary issues on the interbank market. Slightly more (EUR 6.4 billion) was raised with FX bonds.

Romania’s financing target for the whole year is RON 232 billion, an amount calculated to cover a 7%-of-GDP budget deficit and the need to roll over old debt that is reaching maturity. Out of this, the Treasury plans to collect RON 46 billion (roughly 20%) from households, up from 13% last year.

For the entire year 2024, the state sold RON 32.7 billion worth of state debt to households, 13% of the total RON 252 billion financing needs.

(Photo source: Facebook/Bursa de Valori Bucuresti)