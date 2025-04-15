Finance

Romania borrows EUR 3.2 bln from households, 3 times up y/y in Q1

15 April 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Romanian Ministry of Finance, through its Fidelis and Tezaur issues, has borrowed RON 16 billion (EUR 3.2 billion) from the population in Q1, three times up y/y, according to data compiled by Profit.ro.

The state debt purchased by Romanian households accounts for just over half of the RON 30 billion (EUR 6 billion) collected by the Treasury through primary issues on the interbank market. Slightly more (EUR 6.4 billion) was raised with FX bonds.

Romania’s financing target for the whole year is RON 232 billion, an amount calculated to cover a 7%-of-GDP budget deficit and the need to roll over old debt that is reaching maturity. Out of this, the Treasury plans to collect RON 46 billion (roughly 20%) from households, up from 13% last year.

For the entire year 2024, the state sold RON 32.7 billion worth of state debt to households, 13% of the total RON 252 billion financing needs.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Bursa de Valori Bucuresti)

Normal
Finance

Romania borrows EUR 3.2 bln from households, 3 times up y/y in Q1

15 April 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Romanian Ministry of Finance, through its Fidelis and Tezaur issues, has borrowed RON 16 billion (EUR 3.2 billion) from the population in Q1, three times up y/y, according to data compiled by Profit.ro.

The state debt purchased by Romanian households accounts for just over half of the RON 30 billion (EUR 6 billion) collected by the Treasury through primary issues on the interbank market. Slightly more (EUR 6.4 billion) was raised with FX bonds.

Romania’s financing target for the whole year is RON 232 billion, an amount calculated to cover a 7%-of-GDP budget deficit and the need to roll over old debt that is reaching maturity. Out of this, the Treasury plans to collect RON 46 billion (roughly 20%) from households, up from 13% last year.

For the entire year 2024, the state sold RON 32.7 billion worth of state debt to households, 13% of the total RON 252 billion financing needs.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Bursa de Valori Bucuresti)

Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

15 April 2025
Healthcare
Social Monitor: Low vaccination coverage fuels alarming measles surge in Romania
15 April 2025
Politics
Far-right George Simion leads Romanian presidential race, followed closely by ruling coalition's candidate
15 April 2025
Tech
Romanian IT firm Life in Codes opens Brussels office, transitions to in-house talent model
14 April 2025
Events
Jennifer Lopez brings 'Up All Night Live' world tour to Bucharest on July 27
14 April 2025
Events
Romania opens multi-sensory pavilion at Osaka Expo 2025
14 April 2025
Startup
Bucharest hosts CleanTech Hackathon for energy innovation in May
14 April 2025
Politics
US Congress delegation to visit Romania amid mounting tensions, presidential campaign
14 April 2025
Politics
Romania's Electoral Bureau bars USR from campaigning for independent presidential candidate Nicușor Dan