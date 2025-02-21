Romania's football team FCSB qualified for the round of 16 of the Europa League on Thursday, February 20, advancing from the play-off against PAOK Thessaloniki, a team coached by Romanian Răzvan Lucescu.

After winning the first leg 2-1, the Bucharest team secured a 2-0 victory in the return leg at the National Arena, with the backing of 50,000 spectators. The team coached by manager Elias Charalambous scored in the 30th minute following a well-executed combination outside the Greek penalty area.

Just before halftime, in the 45+3rd minute, FCSB goalkeeper Târnovanu made an incredible save on a long-range shot from Michailidis, keeping FCSB’s 1-0 lead intact. PAOK struggled to create chances, and FCSB controlled the game, sealing the victory with a second goal in the 81st minute, scored by Miculescu.

FCSB’s win secured a 4-1 aggregate victory, taking Romanian football into the Europa League round of 16, where they will face either Eintracht Frankfurt or Olympique Lyon.

“A fantastic result. Very few people gave us a chance. We played like a great team, with spirit and heart, and we fought hard. This is an extraordinary result for us and for Romanian football,” said FSCB player Vlad Chiricheș, according to News.ro.

FCSB coach Elias Charalambous praised his players after the match, saying, “We made history! The players were fantastic. We controlled the game from start to finish. I am proud of my entire team. It’s been many years since we’ve seen something like this. The atmosphere was extraordinary, and what the boys did tonight was amazing!”

PAOK coach Răzvan Lucescu admitted that FCSB deserved to qualify. “We came here without full belief in our qualification. In football, moments decide results, and everything went in FCSB’s favor. But they deserved it. I admired their aggression and determination. To win in football, you have to win duels, and they won far more than we did. They had confidence, while we arrived with our heads down,” he said, cited by Digi24.

FCSB will finish the current season with at least 64 matches played, setting a record for a Romanian team following an extensive European campaign.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: FCSB on Facebook)