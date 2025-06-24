Făgăraș Fest 2025, taking place between July 11-13 in the village of Sebeșu de Sus, Racovița commune, Sibiu County, announced its program on Tuesday, June 24. Activities include open-air music, hikes, guided nature tours, debates, and many more.

Festival goers will be able to listen to well-known rock bands such as Subcarpați and Vama, and will have the opportunity to go on over 20 hikes and guided nature tours. They will also have four debates from the Carpathia Talks series, activities for children and families, percussion and crafts workshops, and an art installation highlighting the Moașa River.

Făgăraș Fest is organized by the Conservation Carpathia Foundation and Racovița City Hall and aims to remain a platform for connecting people, nature, and communities, according to the organizers.

The band Subcarpați opens the festival on Friday, July 11, with a concert awaited by fans of alternative music. The evening continues with the screening of the documentary Architects of Nature, about the reintroduction of beavers and bison in the Făgăraș Mountains, followed by a discussion about the two species with Adrian Aldea, species reintroduction department manager, and Liviu Ungureanu, beaver reintroduction specialist.

On Saturday, the band Vama takes the stage, followed by DJ Raul Carpiuc and local artists.

The program also includes guided tours, along with biodiversity, fauna, and nocturnal tours. Exploring then moves to the village of Sebeșu de Sus by visiting the ruins of the brick factory, the “Sts. Peter and Paul” church, and the old mill, guided by a local who knows the village's stories.

For children and teenagers, and curious parents, the program includes the challenge "Explorers of the Făgăraș Mountains,” a competition with 10 trials specially designed to develop observation skills, teamwork, and love for nature.

In parallel, participants of all ages can join the percussion workshop, where djembe drums and rhythm games create a space of connection through music, without needing any musical experience.

Carpathia Talks, a series of dialogues about nature, economy, and the role of nature, will also return.

Finally, the festival will maintain its mission of supporting the creation of the Făgăraș Mountains National Park and highlight the importance of protecting one of Romania's most valuable ecosystems.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Fagaras Fest on Facebook)