Artists reimagine Eforie Sud at Romanian Black Sea festival Eforie Colorat

The Romanian Black Sea town of Eforie Sud will host over 200 cultural events this summer as part of the fifth edition of Eforie Colorat, a contemporary arts festival aimed at reshaping the town’s identity through creativity. Taking place from July 1 to August 24 in the open-air garden of Cinemascop, the event will feature art exhibitions, film screenings, book launches, concerts, workshops, and community gatherings.

The festival kicks off with a four-day “warm-up” period starting July 1, before its official launch on July 5. Programming will continue throughout the year until April 30, 2026, with off-season events designed to strengthen local engagement and contribute to regional development through culture.

The main exhibition, Eforie Unframed, brings together four Romanian contemporary artists - Alexa Lincu, Livia Fălcaru, Andrei Turenici, and Andrei Damian - who reinterpret the identity of Eforie Sud through the lens of its history, daily life, and seaside charm, the organizers said. Their works draw inspiration from the nostalgia of Romanian summer holidays, the therapeutic mud of Lake Techirghiol, and iconic symbols such as Radio Vacanța and beach postcards of the past.

Curated by Ioana Marinescu, the exhibition invites viewers to reflect on how the town evolved - from its roots as a chic 19th-century resort under the name Băile Movilă, through various political eras that renamed it Carmen-Sylva, Vasile Roaită, and finally Eforie Sud.

A photographic project by artist Emil Cristian Ghiță explores this layered history, with archival images displayed along the town’s cliffs and walkways.

In addition to visual art, the festival includes site-specific installations and guided participatory tours meant to bring art into public spaces. Another highlight is the mobile gallery Etaj on Wheels, set to debut a new work by artist 1-Q Sapro, known for his innovative use of recycled materials.

At 1MP Gallery, four artists - Lea Rasovszky, Andrei Popovici, Alexandra Dumitrescu, and Emil Cristian Ghiță - present immersive multimedia installations exploring memory, identity, sound, and perception.

(Photo source: the organizers)