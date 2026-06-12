Romania agrees “in principle” with Serbia’s 2.4 GW proposed Iron Gates 3 Danube hydropower plant

The government of Romania is in the phase of an inter-ministerial evaluation regarding the Iron Gates 3 project, as the Romanian executive responded to Economica.net when inquired about the country’s position after the US Embassy in Serbia launched an invitation to companies interested in participating in the project for a new hydroelectric power plant on the Danube.

“[The evaluation] aims not only at the economic impact and the impact on the energy system in Romania, but also at the environmental aspects. In principle, Romania is fully open to this project," the Romanian government said.

The US Embassy in Belgrade has launched a public call for expressions of interest for the construction of the Iron Gates 3 (Djerdap 3) pumped-storage hydropower plant, marking a new step in one of Southeastern Europe's largest energy projects, Serbian media outlet Vreme announced.

The project, whose implementation is based on an interstate agreement, has attracted attention in Serbia over concerns related to environmental impacts and the transparency of the procedures. In Romania, the plans have also raised questions regarding the possible effects on the operation of the existing Iron Gates 1 and Iron Gates 2 hydropower plants jointly operated by Romania and Serbia since the communist period.

US involvement in the project has been under discussion for several years. Construction group Bechtel expressed interest in Djerdap 3 in 2021 and took over the preparation of technical studies in 2022.

The planned facility is designed to have an installed capacity of 2,400 MW, with the possibility of integrating an additional 400 MW from renewable energy sources, primarily wind and solar power. With an estimated cost of EUR 2.63 billion and a target completion date of 2038, Djerdap 3 ranks among the largest energy investments in the region.

iulian@romania-insider.com

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