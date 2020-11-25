Profile picture for user iuliane
Iulian Ernst
Senior Editor

Iulian studied physics at the University of Bucharest, and he sees himself as a physicist in the broadest sense of the word. He also studied economics at Charles University in Prague and Central European University in Budapest, after a master’s program in business administration at Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies. Since recently, he’s been exploring coding and data analysis for business and economics. As a freelancer, he worked for nearly two decades as an analyst for ISI Emerging Markets, Euromonitor International, Business New Europe, but also as a consultant for OMV Petrom and UkrAgroConsult. Iulian was part of the founding team of Ziarul Financiar. At Romania Insider, which he joined in 2018, he is reviewing the latest economic developments for the premium bulletins and newsletters. He would gladly discuss topics such as macroeconomics, emerging markets, Prague, energy sector including renewable, Led Zeppelin, financial services, as well as tech start-ups and innovative technologies. Email him at [email protected] 

 

Submitted by iuliane on Wed, 11/25/2020 - 08:04
Business

Romania gets EUR 2.5 bln from foreign markets with new Eurobond issue

25 November 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania borrowed EUR 2.5 billion through two Eurobond issues with maturities of nine and twenty years on November 24.

The bond issue hadn't been announced in advance. In an investor presentation last month, the Finance Ministry estimated the volume of Eurobonds planned for this year at EUR 9.3 bln, which matches the combined value of the previous three issues.

On November 24, Romania borrowed EUR 1 bln with a nine-year maturity and EUR 1.5 bln with a 20-year maturity, Profit.ro reported.

The issues were heavily oversubscribed, with investors placing EUR 12 bln worth of orders. The high demand from investors helped the Finance Ministry significantly reduce the borrowing costs compared to the initial estimates - 1.81% for the nine-year bond and around 3% for the 20-year one.

According to Bloomberg, the yield for the 9-year bond was set at 1.46% per year (midswap + 1.75 pp), and the yield for the 20-year bond - at 2.65%. 

[email protected]

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)

Read next

Profile picture for user iuliane
Iulian Ernst
Senior Editor

Iulian studied physics at the University of Bucharest, and he sees himself as a physicist in the broadest sense of the word. He also studied economics at Charles University in Prague and Central European University in Budapest, after a master’s program in business administration at Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies. Since recently, he’s been exploring coding and data analysis for business and economics. As a freelancer, he worked for nearly two decades as an analyst for ISI Emerging Markets, Euromonitor International, Business New Europe, but also as a consultant for OMV Petrom and UkrAgroConsult. Iulian was part of the founding team of Ziarul Financiar. At Romania Insider, which he joined in 2018, he is reviewing the latest economic developments for the premium bulletins and newsletters. He would gladly discuss topics such as macroeconomics, emerging markets, Prague, energy sector including renewable, Led Zeppelin, financial services, as well as tech start-ups and innovative technologies. Email him at [email protected] 

 

Submitted by iuliane on Mon, 10/12/2020 - 08:06
12 October 2020
Business
RO will issue more Eurobonds this year only if SURE money doesn’t come in time
Normal
Profile picture for user iuliane
Iulian Ernst
Senior Editor

Iulian studied physics at the University of Bucharest, and he sees himself as a physicist in the broadest sense of the word. He also studied economics at Charles University in Prague and Central European University in Budapest, after a master’s program in business administration at Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies. Since recently, he’s been exploring coding and data analysis for business and economics. As a freelancer, he worked for nearly two decades as an analyst for ISI Emerging Markets, Euromonitor International, Business New Europe, but also as a consultant for OMV Petrom and UkrAgroConsult. Iulian was part of the founding team of Ziarul Financiar. At Romania Insider, which he joined in 2018, he is reviewing the latest economic developments for the premium bulletins and newsletters. He would gladly discuss topics such as macroeconomics, emerging markets, Prague, energy sector including renewable, Led Zeppelin, financial services, as well as tech start-ups and innovative technologies. Email him at [email protected] 

 

Submitted by iuliane on Wed, 11/25/2020 - 08:04
Business

Romania gets EUR 2.5 bln from foreign markets with new Eurobond issue

25 November 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania borrowed EUR 2.5 billion through two Eurobond issues with maturities of nine and twenty years on November 24.

The bond issue hadn't been announced in advance. In an investor presentation last month, the Finance Ministry estimated the volume of Eurobonds planned for this year at EUR 9.3 bln, which matches the combined value of the previous three issues.

On November 24, Romania borrowed EUR 1 bln with a nine-year maturity and EUR 1.5 bln with a 20-year maturity, Profit.ro reported.

The issues were heavily oversubscribed, with investors placing EUR 12 bln worth of orders. The high demand from investors helped the Finance Ministry significantly reduce the borrowing costs compared to the initial estimates - 1.81% for the nine-year bond and around 3% for the 20-year one.

According to Bloomberg, the yield for the 9-year bond was set at 1.46% per year (midswap + 1.75 pp), and the yield for the 20-year bond - at 2.65%. 

[email protected]

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)

Read next

Profile picture for user iuliane
Iulian Ernst
Senior Editor

Iulian studied physics at the University of Bucharest, and he sees himself as a physicist in the broadest sense of the word. He also studied economics at Charles University in Prague and Central European University in Budapest, after a master’s program in business administration at Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies. Since recently, he’s been exploring coding and data analysis for business and economics. As a freelancer, he worked for nearly two decades as an analyst for ISI Emerging Markets, Euromonitor International, Business New Europe, but also as a consultant for OMV Petrom and UkrAgroConsult. Iulian was part of the founding team of Ziarul Financiar. At Romania Insider, which he joined in 2018, he is reviewing the latest economic developments for the premium bulletins and newsletters. He would gladly discuss topics such as macroeconomics, emerging markets, Prague, energy sector including renewable, Led Zeppelin, financial services, as well as tech start-ups and innovative technologies. Email him at [email protected] 

 

Submitted by iuliane on Mon, 10/12/2020 - 08:06
12 October 2020
Business
RO will issue more Eurobonds this year only if SURE money doesn’t come in time
Normal
 

Help us improve Romania Insider for you

Give feedback

Trending content

25 November 2020
Letters
Letters from members - Peninah Zilberman, an Israeli who has discovered her Romanian roots: Missing Romania is an understatement!
24 November 2020
Business
Romania’s wine industry: 550 companies generate revenues of EUR 370 mln per year
19 November 2020
Business
London-based startup looks for financing on Romanian equity crowdfunding platform
23 November 2020
Profiles & Interviews
What I love about Romania - Finbar Murphy (Irishman living in RO): It is a safe country with friendly people and a great climate
17 November 2020
Travel
Romania's Transylvania, on National Geographic’s list of destinations on the rise for 2021
17 November 2020
Business
Romanian tech unicorn UiPath reportedly advances with preparations for 2021 IPO
16 November 2020
Politics
Romania and Russia congratulate pro-EU candidate Maia Sandu for victory in Moldova presidential elections
15 November 2020
Social
New tragedy in Romania: Ten dead and seven injured after fire at COVID-19 section in local hospital