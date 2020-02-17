Newsroom
Submitted by Newsroom on Mon, 02/17/2020 - 10:05
Business
Romania drops two places in EuCham's Best European Countries for Business report
17 February 2020
Romania ranks 32nd in the “Best European Countries for Business 2020” report compiled by the European Chamber (EuCham), down two places from last year, when it ranked 30th.

With a score of 58.65 points, down from 59.65 points in 2019, Romania is in the lower half of the ranking. It scored better than countries such as Greece, Bulgaria or Serbia, but lower than Hungary or Montenegro, local Profit.ro reported.

The EuCham report ranks and analyzes 46 European countries according to their economic environment. The research is based on World Bank and Transparency International indexes.

Similar to previous years, the Nordic countries top the EuCham ranking, with Denmark, Sweden and Norway occupying the first three positions of the list. The top five is completed by Finland and Switzerland.

At the opposite end, Ukraine and Bosnia and Herzegovina remained the least welcoming countries for business people, followed by Albania (44th place, down two positions), Russia (stagnation) and Moldova (42nd, down one position).

The full ranking is available here.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Eucham.eu)

