Romania’s Education Ministry wants to buy electric school minibuses for rural communities

The Romanian Ministry of Education said on Thursday, February 16, that it intends to purchase 3,200 electric school minibuses, which will reach rural communities this year.

A draft Government decision in this sense was published for public debate. According to the ministry’s announcement, the program is to be financed through the Recovery and Resilience Facility (PNRR), with an allocated budget of EUR 200 million.

“The purpose of the program is to facilitate transport for students from isolated localities, from areas with limited access, but also peri-urban, to ensure the right to education for all students in Romania,” the ministry said.

The program is financed through PNRR’s investment measure 10 – Development of the network of green schools and the purchase of green minibuses, with a total allocation of EUR 425 million. For this, Romania committed to investing in two components: improving transport conditions in disadvantaged areas by providing green school minibuses, respectively, in the construction of green, healthy and efficient schools, and in the modernization of educational units to increase energy performance.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Ovidiu Micsik)