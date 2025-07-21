Education

Romania Education Alliance launches EUR 20 mln plan to grow private school network

21 July 2025

Romania Education Alliance (REA), the first national initiative dedicated to scaling private education in the country, has unveiled a EUR 20 million investment plan aimed at uniting over 15 private schools under a single educational network by 2028. The announcement marks a significant milestone for REA, founded in 2024 by education entrepreneurs Anca and Dan Macovei Vlăsceanu, with support from Morphosis Capital, its majority shareholder.

The investment will support REA’s goal of building a nationwide network of high-performing independent schools, according to the press release. 

The initiative already includes two flagship institutions - Mark Twain International School and Little London International Academy - and plans to expand into major cities such as Cluj-Napoca, Iași, Timișoara, Brașov, Sibiu, and Constanța in the coming years.

To support its expansion and amplify its presence, REA has entered a strategic communications partnership with independent agency Pi2. 

“Private education needs robust infrastructure, professional leadership, and a long-term vision,” said Anca Macovei Vlăsceanu, CEO of Romania Education Alliance. “REA meets these needs with a business-driven solution that empowers independent schools to grow while maintaining their identity and autonomy.”

REA schools follow the “Stellar Education” model, which emphasizes high academic standards, modern teaching methods, collaboration, and a commitment to student success. The alliance provides partner schools with access to growth capital, global best practices, innovative educational tools, and ongoing training for teaching staff.

David Masculic, Investment Manager at Morphosis Capital, described the initiative as a unique opportunity for education entrepreneurs. “This is not just about capital - it’s about forming strategic partnerships that combine financial resources, operational excellence, and academic leadership.”

The alliance targets school founders and education entrepreneurs who wish to expand their campuses, improve the quality of their educational offerings, and become part of a collaborative network, according to its representatives. REA members benefit from access to development capital, operational know-how, cutting-edge educational tools, global best practices, and ongoing professional development for their teaching staff.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Oksun70/Dreamstime.com)

Education

