Central Romania: Brașov state school approved as Cambridge International School

Andrei Șaguna National College in Brașov has become the first state school in Romania to be approved as a Cambridge International School, marking a significant milestone in the country’s education system. The announcement was made on July 7 by Cambridge University Press & Assessment’s International Education group, according to a press release.

With this approval, the Romanian public high school joins a global network of over 10,000 schools in more than 160 countries that offer Cambridge programmes.

Consistently ranked among the top-performing schools in Romania, Andrei Șaguna College will begin offering internationally recognized Cambridge IGCSE and Cambridge International AS & A Level qualifications. These programmes will be integrated into the school’s bilingual curriculum for students in grades 5 through 12, with a focus on mathematics, physics, and English.

Steluța Ștefănescu, Country Manager and Senior Education Consultant, Romania for International Education at Cambridge, said: “The implementation of Cambridge programmes will support students in reaching their full potential and prepare them for success in a globalized world. Cambridge programmes emphasize skills such as critical thinking, problem-solving, and independent learning, which help students thrive at university and beyond.”

Carmen-Felicia Tănăsescu, Principal at Andrei Șaguna National College, added: “This recognition from Cambridge International Education is a great honor and confirms our commitment to excellence and international openness. By integrating Cambridge programmes, we aim to expand our students’ academic portfolios, attract new international partnerships, and prepare them to become global citizens ready for the future.”

The number of Romanian students enrolling in Cambridge programmes is growing, with a 15% increase in exam entries recorded in June 2024 compared to the previous year.

Andrei Șaguna’s approval by the Ministry of Education as a provider of international education highlights the potential for other Romanian state schools to follow. Cambridge provides qualifications to nearly one million students in 160 countries every year.

Andrei Șaguna National College in Brașov, founded in the 19th century, provides lower and upper secondary education for students aged 11 to 19, offering intensive and bilingual programs in widely spoken international languages such as English, French, and German.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Oksun70/Dreamstime.com)