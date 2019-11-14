Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Thu, 11/14/2019 - 12:48
Business
Romania hits the break on economic growth in Q3 2019
14 November 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s economy increased by 3% in the third quarter (Q3) of 2019 compared to the same quarter of 2018, in gross terms, according to the National Statistics Institute (INS).

In seasonally adjusted terms, the growth rate was 3.2%, the lowest since Q4 2014, INS data shows. The local economy has slowed down significantly from a growth rate of 4.9% in the first quarter (Q1) and 4.3% in the second quarter (Q2).

Compared to the previous quarter, Romania’s GDP increased by 0.6% in Q3 (also in seasonally adjusted terms). The quarterly growth rate stood at 0.8% in Q2 (revised down from 1%) and 1% in Q1 (revised down from 1.2%).

For the first nine months of 2019, the economic growth rate was 4.0% (in gross terms) and 4.1% (in seasonally adjusted terms).

The state budget for 2019 was built on the assumption of a 5.5% economic growth rate. In 2018, Romania’s economy increased by 4.1% after a 7.1% growth rate in 2017.

The National Statistics Institute (INS) will release detailed data about the economic growth in Q3 on December 5.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Romania-Insider.com)

Read next
Comments
Normal
Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Thu, 11/14/2019 - 12:48
Business
Romania hits the break on economic growth in Q3 2019
14 November 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s economy increased by 3% in the third quarter (Q3) of 2019 compared to the same quarter of 2018, in gross terms, according to the National Statistics Institute (INS).

In seasonally adjusted terms, the growth rate was 3.2%, the lowest since Q4 2014, INS data shows. The local economy has slowed down significantly from a growth rate of 4.9% in the first quarter (Q1) and 4.3% in the second quarter (Q2).

Compared to the previous quarter, Romania’s GDP increased by 0.6% in Q3 (also in seasonally adjusted terms). The quarterly growth rate stood at 0.8% in Q2 (revised down from 1%) and 1% in Q1 (revised down from 1.2%).

For the first nine months of 2019, the economic growth rate was 4.0% (in gross terms) and 4.1% (in seasonally adjusted terms).

The state budget for 2019 was built on the assumption of a 5.5% economic growth rate. In 2018, Romania’s economy increased by 4.1% after a 7.1% growth rate in 2017.

The National Statistics Institute (INS) will release detailed data about the economic growth in Q3 on December 5.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Romania-Insider.com)

Read next
Comments
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

14 November 2019
Business
Romania hits the break on economic growth in Q3 2019
14 November 2019
Business
Romania’s new finance minister says previous Govt. used two budgets, “like Al Capone”
13 November 2019
Politics
Romanian president rejects debate with former PM: She represents the worst in politics in recent years
13 November 2019
Eco
Australian sailing vlogger of Romanian origin to help Swedish environment activist Greta Thunberg get back to Europe
11 November 2019
Social
Who did the Romanians abroad vote for? Iohannis won in all major communities, except for Netherlands and Denmark
11 November 2019
Politics
USR+PLUS alliance will support president Iohannis in second round of Romania’s presidential elections
11 November 2019
OpEd
Romania presidential elections 2019: Who are the winners and the losers after the first round? - comment
11 November 2019
Politics
Romania presidential elections 2019: Partial results confirm that incumbent president and former PM move to second round - update

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
Close
40