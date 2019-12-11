Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Tue, 11/12/2019 - 08:06
Business
UniCredit expects Romania’s economic growth to weaken below region’s average
12 November 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

UniCredit Bank Romania, in its November quarterly report, affirmed the estimate expressed in October by its chief economist Florin Andrei for Romania’s 4.2% economic growth this year, a robust performance compared to projections as pessimistic as 2.8% voiced in April by the same bank.

However, the “populist public spending” has exhausted the resources for increasing the spending in any other area, the bank’s economists warned in the quarterly report, implying that the fiscal stimulus has reached its limit, Ziarul Financiar reported.

Consequently, UniCredit Bank expects Romania’s economy to grow by only 2.6% next year, “slower than that of the other countries in Central and Eastern Europe,” but still more than the feeble 1.8% projected by UniCredit in April.

The current projection of UniCredit Bank remains the most pessimistic and it compares to a slightly better 3.2% projection issued by the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) this November.

According to UniCredit’s scenario, the budget deficit could exceed 4% of GDP in 2020 and 6% of GDP in 2021, and Romania could lose its investment grade rating if pensions increase by 40% in 2020 and the Government does not take corrective measures.

Romania currently holds the weakest sovereign rating in the investment grade area.

(Photo: Shutterstock)

[email protected]

Read next
Comments
Normal
Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Tue, 11/12/2019 - 08:06
Business
UniCredit expects Romania’s economic growth to weaken below region’s average
12 November 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

UniCredit Bank Romania, in its November quarterly report, affirmed the estimate expressed in October by its chief economist Florin Andrei for Romania’s 4.2% economic growth this year, a robust performance compared to projections as pessimistic as 2.8% voiced in April by the same bank.

However, the “populist public spending” has exhausted the resources for increasing the spending in any other area, the bank’s economists warned in the quarterly report, implying that the fiscal stimulus has reached its limit, Ziarul Financiar reported.

Consequently, UniCredit Bank expects Romania’s economy to grow by only 2.6% next year, “slower than that of the other countries in Central and Eastern Europe,” but still more than the feeble 1.8% projected by UniCredit in April.

The current projection of UniCredit Bank remains the most pessimistic and it compares to a slightly better 3.2% projection issued by the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) this November.

According to UniCredit’s scenario, the budget deficit could exceed 4% of GDP in 2020 and 6% of GDP in 2021, and Romania could lose its investment grade rating if pensions increase by 40% in 2020 and the Government does not take corrective measures.

Romania currently holds the weakest sovereign rating in the investment grade area.

(Photo: Shutterstock)

[email protected]

Read next
Comments
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

11 November 2019
Social
Who did the Romanians abroad vote for? Iohannis won in all major communities, except for Netherlands and Denmark
11 November 2019
Politics
USR+PLUS alliance will support president Iohannis in second round of Romania’s presidential elections
11 November 2019
OpEd
Romania presidential elections 2019: Who are the winners and the losers after the first round? - comment
11 November 2019
Politics
Romania presidential elections 2019: Partial results confirm that incumbent president and former PM move to second round - update
10 November 2019
Politics
Incumbent president thanks Romanians for massive anti-PSD vote in first round victory speech
10 November 2019
Politics
Romania presidential elections 2019: Exit polls shows incumbent president first followed by former PM, USR leader third, without Diaspora vote
10 November 2019
Social
Romania presidential elections 2019: Update - over 8.68 million Romanians voted in the country
09 November 2019
Letters
Guest post: Three decades after the Fall of the Berlin Wall, Romania sees most notable economic liberalization

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
Close
40