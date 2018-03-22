Romania marks Earth Hour for tenth year this weekend

Romania will mark the Earth Hour for a tenth year this weekend, on March 24. Those joining the event traditionally mark it by turning off the lights for one hour.

In Romania, NGO World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) is collaborating with the Romanian Scouts to train and inspire future leaders working for the environment. The Romanian Scouts will attend various activities in their local communities and also turn off the lights for Earth Hour. This year’s edition of the event is the first one to see the two organizations collaborate.

In addition to turning off the lights at 20:30, events such as cycling tours, concerts and more will take place throughout the country. A full list of them is available in Romanian at ora-pamantului.ro.

In Bucharest, WWF and the Romanian Scouts will turn off the lights at Palatul Universul. The association Adevăraţii VeloPrieteni România will organize a cycling tour on the route Izvor Park, Unirii, Romană Square, Victoriei Square, Charles de Gaulle, Kiseleff Boulevard, Calea Victoriei and back to Izvor.

The Earth Hour movement started in 2007, when over 2.2 million people and 2,000 company headquarters in Sydney turned off the lights for one hour to draw attention on climate change. Ever since, people in over 7,000 cities in more than 180 countries joined the movement. In 2011, Earth Hour entered the Beyond the Hour stage, when people started getting involved in environmental protection activities on a regular basis.

