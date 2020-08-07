Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Wed, 07/08/2020 - 08:07
Business
Romania raises USD 3.3 bln with US dollar-denominated Eurobonds
08 July 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania's Finance Ministry drew USD 3.3 billion from the international markets on Tuesday, July 7, selling Eurobonds denominated in US dollars with maturities of 10 and 30 years.

The investors placed orders totaling USD 7.3 billion.

The Finance Ministry sold 10-year bonds worth USD 1.3 billion and 30-year bonds worth USD 2 billion, Ziarul Financiar reported. The 10-year bonds pay a yearly coupon of 240 basis points over the mid-swap level while the 30-year bonds offer a fixed coupon of 4% per year. The orders received from investors totaled USD 2.9 bln for the 10-year tranche and USD 4.4 bln for the 30-year tranche, according to Bloomberg data.

This is Romania's first international bond issue after S&P confirmed the country's rating (BBB-) in May. The Finance Ministry also drew money from the international markets in early May, though Eurobonds denominated in euro.

The last time Romania issued Eurobonds in US dollars was in June 2018 when it raised USD 1.2 bln in a 30-year bond with a 5.125% coupon and a 5.2% yield (210bp above mid-swap). 

[email protected]

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)

Read next
Normal
Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Wed, 07/08/2020 - 08:07
Business
Romania raises USD 3.3 bln with US dollar-denominated Eurobonds
08 July 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania's Finance Ministry drew USD 3.3 billion from the international markets on Tuesday, July 7, selling Eurobonds denominated in US dollars with maturities of 10 and 30 years.

The investors placed orders totaling USD 7.3 billion.

The Finance Ministry sold 10-year bonds worth USD 1.3 billion and 30-year bonds worth USD 2 billion, Ziarul Financiar reported. The 10-year bonds pay a yearly coupon of 240 basis points over the mid-swap level while the 30-year bonds offer a fixed coupon of 4% per year. The orders received from investors totaled USD 2.9 bln for the 10-year tranche and USD 4.4 bln for the 30-year tranche, according to Bloomberg data.

This is Romania's first international bond issue after S&P confirmed the country's rating (BBB-) in May. The Finance Ministry also drew money from the international markets in early May, though Eurobonds denominated in euro.

The last time Romania issued Eurobonds in US dollars was in June 2018 when it raised USD 1.2 bln in a 30-year bond with a 5.125% coupon and a 5.2% yield (210bp above mid-swap). 

[email protected]

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)

Read next
Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Take your pick

Trending content

08 July 2020
Business
Digital technology company Brillio, controlled by Bain Capital, takes over firm founded by Romanians in US
08 July 2020
Social
Photo of the day: Wave-like storm cloud over popular Romanian seaside resort
08 July 2020
Business
Romanian tech firms develop biometric technology to prevent students from cheating in online exams
07 July 2020
Business
Romanian airline Blue Air resumes flights to the UK, Spain, Italy and Belgium
07 July 2020
Social
Romanian midwife becomes one of the images of the UK’s National Health Service
06 July 2020
Business
AmCham Romania survey: 55% of member-companies expect lower revenues this year
07 July 2020
Profiles & Interviews
The 2020 goal: Leslie Hawke on giving underprivileged children access to early education, leaving Romania, and the country’s hidden resource
01 July 2020
Business
Romanian Government’s plan for economic recovery includes EUR 5 bln grants for companies