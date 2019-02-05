One third of Romania’s roads are dirt roads

In 2018, Romania had 28,247 km of dirt roads (“stone roads” and “ground roads” as defined by the statistics office), almost one third of all public roads, down by only about 2,000 km compared to 2017.

At the end of 2017, Romania had 30,125 km of dirt roads, accounting for 35% of the entire national road network, according to data published on Thursday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

At the end of 2018, the public roads amounted to 86,234 km, out of which 17,740 km (20.6%) national roads, 35,085 km (40.7%) county roads, and 33,409 km (38.7%) communal roads.

From the point of view of the pavement, the structure of the public road network indicated the following: 36,689 km (42.5%) modernised roads (out of which 92.4% were modernised roads with hard and middle asphalt cover), 21,298 km (24.7%) light cover roads and 28,247 km (32.8%) dirt (stone and ground) roads. As to the technical state of the public roads, 38.4% of the modernised roads and 46.6% of the light cover roads had overrun service duration.

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)