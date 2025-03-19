Events

Romania can be “digital tiger of Europe,” MEP says at Romanian Digital Day event

19 March 2025

Romanian member of the European Parliament Victor Negrescu, S&D, said that Romania benefits from a strong IT sector, making it the “digital tiger of Europe.” 

The statement was made at the Romanian Digital Day event, which Negrescu organized within the European Parliament. The event aimed at promoting the potential of Romania’s digital sector at the European level. 

"Romania can be what we can call the digital tiger of Europe. Everyone wants to be the Silicon Valley of Europe. We want to be the proactive, dynamic ones," said Negrescu, cited by Economedia.

The MEP recalled that over 200,000 people in Romania work as IT professionals, with many others in related fields. At the same time, according to him, the Romanian startup ecosystem grows by 15% annually. Negrescu, who is also Vice President of the EP, believes that Europe can be "a global force in innovation and digital transformation," but a partnership between the public sector, private sector, and NGOs is necessary for the development of the digital sector. 

Also present at the event, Corina Vasile, Executive Director of the Employers' Association of the Software and Services Industry, or ANIS, said that the local IT&C industry generated EUR 22 billion in 2023 and contributed 14.16% to GDP.

Now in its third edition, Romanian Digital Day brings together European and Romanian officials, business representatives, university leaders, and NGO representatives to discuss innovation, digital transformation, and ways to strengthen Romania’s presence in this field.

(Photo source: Victor Negrescu on Facebook)

Romania can be "digital tiger of Europe," MEP says at Romanian Digital Day event

19 March 2025

Romanian member of the European Parliament Victor Negrescu, S&D, said that Romania benefits from a strong IT sector, making it the “digital tiger of Europe.” 

The statement was made at the Romanian Digital Day event, which Negrescu organized within the European Parliament. The event aimed at promoting the potential of Romania’s digital sector at the European level. 

"Romania can be what we can call the digital tiger of Europe. Everyone wants to be the Silicon Valley of Europe. We want to be the proactive, dynamic ones," said Negrescu, cited by Economedia.

The MEP recalled that over 200,000 people in Romania work as IT professionals, with many others in related fields. At the same time, according to him, the Romanian startup ecosystem grows by 15% annually. Negrescu, who is also Vice President of the EP, believes that Europe can be "a global force in innovation and digital transformation," but a partnership between the public sector, private sector, and NGOs is necessary for the development of the digital sector. 

Also present at the event, Corina Vasile, Executive Director of the Employers' Association of the Software and Services Industry, or ANIS, said that the local IT&C industry generated EUR 22 billion in 2023 and contributed 14.16% to GDP.

Now in its third edition, Romanian Digital Day brings together European and Romanian officials, business representatives, university leaders, and NGO representatives to discuss innovation, digital transformation, and ways to strengthen Romania’s presence in this field.

(Photo source: Victor Negrescu on Facebook)

