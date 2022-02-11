Profile picture for user andreich
Romania to destroy 1 mln doses of AstraZeneca vaccine against Covid-19

11 February 2022
Nearly one million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine (917,800), which have expired, will be destroyed, according to the coordinator of the Romanian national vaccination campaign, Valeriu Gheorghiţă.

This is more than the number of doses used, while a large part of the AstraZeneca doses received by Romania was resold.

He confirmed that Romania had received a total of over 4.5 mln doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

"We have received a total of 4,478,000 doses, and 852,356 doses have been administered. Some 3.3 mln entered the resale or donation mechanism, including the 917,800 that have expired," Valeriu Gheorghiţă explained, according to Bursa.ro.

According to the official report, a total of 16.57 million doses of a Covid-19 vaccine were administered in Romania by February 10, to 8.09 million people (of which more than 8.01 million fully vaccinated). Some 2.46 million people also received the third dose.

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

