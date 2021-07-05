Romania breaks 100,000 daily vaccines threshold

On Thursday, May 6, at 17:00 the National Coordinating Committee for Activities on Vaccination against COVID-19 (CNCAV) announced that 100,454 doses of vaccine had been administered within the previous 24 hours, which raises the total number of vaccines (doses) administered in Romania to 5,688,721.

President Klaus Iohannis, in Constanța to inaugurate a new vaccination centre, anticipated that the threshold of 100,000 vaccinations would be exceeded and stressed that "we are doing extraordinarily well" with this immunization campaign, Digi24 reported.

Prime minister Florin Citu welcomed this record with a short message posted on Facebook, which reminds the authorities of the goal of having 5 million vaccinated people in Romania by June 1, in order to relax the restrictions dictated by the pandemic:

“100,454 vaccinated people, in the last 24 hours. We promised, we delivered! Romania, it's possible!” wrote Florin Citu.

(Photo source: Gov.ro)