Romania’s World Cup hopes hit after 2-2 draw with Cyprus

Romania’s hopes of reaching the 2026 World Cup suffered another setback on Tuesday, September 9, as they were held to a 2-2 draw by Cyprus in Group H qualifying, despite taking an early two-goal lead through Denis Drăguș.

Drăguș struck twice inside the opening 18 minutes, first capitalizing on a defensive error by Konstantinos Kousoulos after just 91 seconds and then lobbing goalkeeper Fabiano following a precise pass from Răzvan Marin. However, the hosts grew into the match, with Loizos Loizou halving the deficit in the 29th minute before Charalampos Charalampous leveled the score in the 76th after a mistake by Dennis Man.

Romania, coached by veteran Mircea Lucescu, looked flat after their bright start and failed to register a single clear chance in the second half. They had also fielded the same lineup that was comfortably beaten 3-0 by Canada in a recent friendly.

The result leaves Romania under pressure in the group standings, where Austria’s 2-1 victory over Bosnia and Herzegovina widened the gap to five points.

Romania, however, still have a potential lifeline via the playoff route next spring. Their next qualifier will be at home to Austria on October 12.

Speaking after the match, coach Mircea Lucescu admitted to feeling deep disappointment but dismissed questions about stepping down.

“It is not the moment to make a serious analysis, because I would have to say some things that would not please anyone,” the coach told reporters, as quoted by news agency Agerpres.

The group winners will qualify directly for the World Cup in the United States, Canada, and Mexico, while the second-placed sides and top-ranked Nations League group winners will fight for the remaining European slots through playoffs.

newsroom@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Echipa națională de fotbal a României)