Society

Romania’s Custodian of the Crown Margareta to participate in coronation of King Charles

03 May 2023

Romania's Custodian of the Crown, Margareta, will participate in the coronation of King Charles III on Saturday, May 6, at Buckingham Palace.

"On Friday, May 5, 2023, at Buckingham Palace, Her Majesty Margareta, the Custodian of the Crown, and His Royal Highness the Prince Consort will attend the state reception offered by His Majesty King Charles. On Saturday, May 6, 2023, at Westminster Abbey, the Custodian of the Crown and the Prince Consort will attend the Coronation of the King and Queen Consort of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland," announced the Romanian Royal Family in a Facebook post.

According to the Royal House, in the 157 years of the existence of the Romanian Royal Family, the connection with the British Royal Family has been constant, based on admiration, affection, and respect, both in its official dimension, historically representing the two nations, and in its private, family dimension. It is a strong bond, spanning the nineteenth, twentieth, and twenty-first centuries, encompassing five generations.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Familia Regala a Romaniei on Facebook)

Romania's Custodian of the Crown, Margareta, will participate in the coronation of King Charles III on Saturday, May 6, at Buckingham Palace.

"On Friday, May 5, 2023, at Buckingham Palace, Her Majesty Margareta, the Custodian of the Crown, and His Royal Highness the Prince Consort will attend the state reception offered by His Majesty King Charles. On Saturday, May 6, 2023, at Westminster Abbey, the Custodian of the Crown and the Prince Consort will attend the Coronation of the King and Queen Consort of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland," announced the Romanian Royal Family in a Facebook post.

According to the Royal House, in the 157 years of the existence of the Romanian Royal Family, the connection with the British Royal Family has been constant, based on admiration, affection, and respect, both in its official dimension, historically representing the two nations, and in its private, family dimension. It is a strong bond, spanning the nineteenth, twentieth, and twenty-first centuries, encompassing five generations.

(Photo source: Familia Regala a Romaniei on Facebook)

