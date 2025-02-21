Romania may summon Supreme Defense Council on international security developments

The Supreme National Defense Council (CSAT) could be convened, most likely at the end of next week, sources from the Presidential Administration quoted by the public radio station Romania Actualitati reported.

In recent days, several political leaders have stated that an emergency meeting of the CSAT is needed.

The joint candidate of PSD, PNL, and UDMR in the presidential elections, Crin Antonescu, claimed that the discussion between Russia and the US about returning strategic partnerships to 1997 is a serious development after information emerged in the public space, according to which, the Trump administration and the Kremlin discussed the fact that Romania should return to the position it had before joining NATO, Romania Actualitati announced.

Previously, prime minister Marcel Ciolacu declared that it would be appropriate to convene a meeting of the CSAT to "position Romania in the current international context."

