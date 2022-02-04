Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

 

Romania travel: New changes to COVID vaccination certificate, Passenger Locator Form

04 February 2022
Romania has decided to follow the EU Commission’s recommendation and change the validity of COVID-19 vaccination certificates to 270 days (nine months) for those who have not taken the booster dose. The certificate is also valid with a negative PCR test or proof of recovery from the disease. At the same time, the authorities extended the deadline for completing the Passenger Locator Form (PLF).

Thus, the vaccination certificate is valid for only nine months if the holder didn’t receive the booster shot. Travellers need to get a booster dose for their pass to remain valid.

“The vaccination certificate remains valid only after the booster dose if more than 270 days have passed since we have completed the primary vaccination scheme. The measure was adopted today in Romania as well,” Health Secretary of State Andrei Baciu said on February 3, Digi24 reported.

He also explained that this applies only to vaccination certificates used for the purpose of travel in the EU, without changing existing rules within the Member States.

In Romania, at the national level, the authorities decided to extend the certificate’s validity from June 30, 2022, to December 31, 2022, according to News.ro.

Andrei Baciu also announced that travellers entering Romania would have more time to complete the Passenger Locator Form (PLF). Thus, they will have a maximum of 72 hours to fill out the form before entering the country, instead of 24 hours, News.ro reported. The PLF can also be completed within 24 hours of crossing the border.

At the same time, the minimum fine for those who don’t complete the PLF was lowered to RON 500 from RON 2,000.

