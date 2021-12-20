Travelling to Romania: A short guide to the new Passenger Locator Form

Starting December 20, all persons entering Romania must complete the Passenger Locator Form (PLF). The document helps the public health authorities conduct epidemiological investigations faster and take the necessary measures to test or isolate infected people. Below is a short guide to the new PLF.

The Passenger Locator Form includes various information such as the passenger’s name and surname, identification and contact details; the country, region and locality from which he/she travels to Romania, including those in transit; the location and destination address in Romania; the means of transport used to travel to Romania; the date of arrival in Romania; and data about accompanying minors if it’s the case.

The form can be accessed online at Plf.gov.ro. All travellers have to complete it, regardless of whether they travel by plane, train, road or sea. An email address is necessary to log in and generate the document.

The PLF must be completed in the 24 hours before entering Romania or within 24 hours of crossing the border. It can be completed electronically from a mobile phone, tablet or computer. The border authorities are in charge of checking the form.

If family members travel together, the form can be completed by a single adult member for all family members. For minors entering the territory of Romania, the obligation to complete the form goes to the parents, guardians or legal representatives.

Travellers who don’t complete the PLF risk fines between RON 2,000 and RON 3,000.

Here are the Romanian Border Police’s answers to other possible questions travellers might have about the PLF:

What data do I enter in the form?

- the personal identification number (CNP) and other travel data for citizens travelling with a Romanian identity card

- data from the passport or the identity card, for the persons who do not travel based on the Romanian identity card

Do I have to mention all the countries I have passed through?

You need to enter data about the country you’ve visited but also about the countries you have transited in the last 14 days. Providing false data is a criminal offence and is punishable by law.

If I made a mistake, can I edit the form?

Once saved, the form cannot be changed. If you want to update the information in the form, you can fill it out again and save it. All the forms you filled in when entering Romania can be viewed in the “Form list” menu in the application.

Where is the form data stored?

All forms are stored in the communications infrastructure of the Romanian state. The data is physically and legally protected and is not passed on to third parties.

Who has access to the personal data filled in the form?

The data completed in the form are only accessed by authorized employees of the public health directorates and may be used strictly for the purpose of conducting epidemiological investigations. The Special Telecommunications Service (STS) provides the specific cyber security measures for the computer system used to issue the PLF.

How do I fill out the form if I don’t have an email address?

Those who do not have an email address can ask family members or other close friends to help them fill out the form.

Further details are available here (in Romanian) and here (in English).

newsroom@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea)