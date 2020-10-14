Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Wed, 10/14/2020 - 14:05
Social

Romania’s new daily COVID-19 cases exceed 4,000 for the first time

14 October 2020
Romanian officials reported 4,016 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, a record number for Romania since the start of the pandemic. It is also the first time when the daily count goes over 4,000 in the country.

Bucharest recorded 669 new cases in the past 24 hours, followed by the counties of Cluj - 198, Dolj - 195, Suceava - 173, Prahova - 163, and Iasi - 157.

More than 2.74 million tests were performed in Romania so far, of which 31,318 in the last 24 hours. 

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Romania reached 164,477 on Wednesday, October 14, according to the official daily report. 

A total of 122,714 coronavirus patients were declared cured in Romania so far. Meanwhile, the death toll has risen to 5,601, with 66 new victims in the last 24 hours. 

The number of COVID-19 patients treated in intensive care units was 686 on Wednesday - the highest so far. In total, 9,439 coronavirus patients are hospitalized. 

The same report said that 15,843 people confirmed with the new coronavirus infection are isolated at home, and 8,959 are in institutionalized isolation. Also, 36,250 people are under quarantine at home, and 43 are in institutionalized quarantine.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Robert Kneschke/Dreamstime.com)

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Tue, 10/13/2020 - 21:52
13 October 2020
Social
Romania extends state of alert, bans wedding events, removes some countries from "yellow list"
Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Wed, 10/14/2020 - 14:05
Social

Romania’s new daily COVID-19 cases exceed 4,000 for the first time

14 October 2020
Romanian officials reported 4,016 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, a record number for Romania since the start of the pandemic. It is also the first time when the daily count goes over 4,000 in the country.

Bucharest recorded 669 new cases in the past 24 hours, followed by the counties of Cluj - 198, Dolj - 195, Suceava - 173, Prahova - 163, and Iasi - 157.

More than 2.74 million tests were performed in Romania so far, of which 31,318 in the last 24 hours. 

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Romania reached 164,477 on Wednesday, October 14, according to the official daily report. 

A total of 122,714 coronavirus patients were declared cured in Romania so far. Meanwhile, the death toll has risen to 5,601, with 66 new victims in the last 24 hours. 

The number of COVID-19 patients treated in intensive care units was 686 on Wednesday - the highest so far. In total, 9,439 coronavirus patients are hospitalized. 

The same report said that 15,843 people confirmed with the new coronavirus infection are isolated at home, and 8,959 are in institutionalized isolation. Also, 36,250 people are under quarantine at home, and 43 are in institutionalized quarantine.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Robert Kneschke/Dreamstime.com)

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Tue, 10/13/2020 - 21:52
13 October 2020
Social
Romania extends state of alert, bans wedding events, removes some countries from "yellow list"
