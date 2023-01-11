Romania recently committed USD 3 million for the construction of the Victims of Communism Museum in Washington DC. The law regarding the transfer of funds was promulgated on Tuesday, January 10, by president Klaus Iohannis, according to Agerpres.

“The payment of Romania's voluntary financial contribution, the RON equivalent of USD 3 million, in support of the construction of the Victims of Communism Museum in Washington DC is approved through government decision, at the proposal of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The financial contribution is granted in a single installment. The contribution will be calculated based on the RON/USD exchange rate, at the date of payment," the law stipulates.

The contribution is intended for the construction of the Victims of Communism Museum in Washington DC, as well as for equipping the section that presents the victims of the communist regime in Romania.

"At the request of the Victims of Communism Museum in Washington DC, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Romanian Academy, the National Council for the Study of the Securitate Archives, and other state institutions of Romania, can provide information in order to ensure the proper representation of the victims of communism in Romania," says the recently approved law.

The Romanian Communist Party came to power after the Second World War as the country fell under the influence of the Soviet Union. The Romanian Revolution, which ultimately led to the fall of the dictatorial regime of communist leader Nicolae Ceausescu in December 1989, left behind thousands of dead and wounded.

(Photo source: Victims of Communism Memorial Foundation on Facebook)