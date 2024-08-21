Romania’s construction works volume up a modest 0.6% y/y in Q2

The volume of construction works in Romania edged up by a modest 0.6% y/y in Q2, after it plunged by 7% y/y in Q1, thus ending a six-quarter rally, according to data published by the statistics office.

For the combined H1 period, the volume of construction works is still 2.5% lower compared to the same period last year.

The feeble advance in Q2 was solely due to the civil engineering works (+8.3% y/y, backed by the government-financed contracts), while the works on residential buildings contracted by 12.5% y/y and the works on residential buildings by 2.4% y/y.

In a longer-term perspective, the residential buildings segment has lost significant ground (-8.3% in seasonally-adjusted terms) compared to the base year 2021, while the volume of engineering works surged by 55.3%, and the volume of works on non-residential buildings increased by 25.3% compared to the same base year.

By type of projects, the volume of works on new construction objects resumed growth in Q2 (+3.0% y/y), while the volume of capital and current repairs contracted by 5.0% y/y and 3.5% y/y, respectively.

