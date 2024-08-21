Real Estate

Romania’s construction works volume up a modest 0.6% y/y in Q2

21 August 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The volume of construction works in Romania edged up by a modest 0.6% y/y in Q2, after it plunged by 7% y/y in Q1, thus ending a six-quarter rally, according to data published by the statistics office.

For the combined H1 period, the volume of construction works is still 2.5% lower compared to the same period last year.

The feeble advance in Q2 was solely due to the civil engineering works (+8.3% y/y, backed by the government-financed contracts), while the works on residential buildings contracted by 12.5% y/y and the works on residential buildings by 2.4% y/y. 

In a longer-term perspective, the residential buildings segment has lost significant ground (-8.3% in seasonally-adjusted terms) compared to the base year 2021, while the volume of engineering works surged by 55.3%, and the volume of works on non-residential buildings increased by 25.3% compared to the same base year.

By type of projects, the volume of works on new construction objects resumed growth in Q2 (+3.0% y/y), while the volume of capital and current repairs contracted by 5.0% y/y and 3.5% y/y, respectively.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Jat306/Dreamstime.com)

Normal
Real Estate

Romania’s construction works volume up a modest 0.6% y/y in Q2

21 August 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The volume of construction works in Romania edged up by a modest 0.6% y/y in Q2, after it plunged by 7% y/y in Q1, thus ending a six-quarter rally, according to data published by the statistics office.

For the combined H1 period, the volume of construction works is still 2.5% lower compared to the same period last year.

The feeble advance in Q2 was solely due to the civil engineering works (+8.3% y/y, backed by the government-financed contracts), while the works on residential buildings contracted by 12.5% y/y and the works on residential buildings by 2.4% y/y. 

In a longer-term perspective, the residential buildings segment has lost significant ground (-8.3% in seasonally-adjusted terms) compared to the base year 2021, while the volume of engineering works surged by 55.3%, and the volume of works on non-residential buildings increased by 25.3% compared to the same base year.

By type of projects, the volume of works on new construction objects resumed growth in Q2 (+3.0% y/y), while the volume of capital and current repairs contracted by 5.0% y/y and 3.5% y/y, respectively.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Jat306/Dreamstime.com)

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

21 August 2024
Transport
Romania’s Tarom extends suspension of flights to Beirut until September 2
21 August 2024
Defense
NATO moves LANZA LTR-25 air defence radar from Italy to Romania
21 August 2024
Tech
Luxembourg's WebPros takes over Romanian social media management firm SocialBee
21 August 2024
Agriculture
Drought cut Romanian farmers’ revenues by EUR 1.5 bln-1.8 bln
20 August 2024
Politics
Update: Romania’s Social Democrat leader Marcel Ciolacu decides to join presidential race
20 August 2024
Politics
Ambassador Lior Ben Dor: Very proud to represent Israel in Romania, the country where my parents and grandparents were born
20 August 2024
Real Estate
Works to consolidate Unirii Square in downtown Bucharest set to start this fall
20 August 2024
Macro
Romania’s euro adoption remains in limbo, poll shows