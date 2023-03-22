Real Estate

Construction works up 5.8% YoY in Romania in January

22 March 2023
The volume of construction works delivered by Romanian companies in January was 5.8% larger compared to that in the same month of 2022, the statistics office INS announced.

The performance falls well behind the double-digit growth rates in the last two quarters of 2022.

But the volume of activity in this industry is seasonally low, so the impact on the year’s (or even quarter’s) performance is limited.

Regarding the market segments, the growth was backed only by civil engineering works (+17.7% YoY), while the construction of both residential and non-residential buildings contracted by 2.8% YoY and 1.3% YoY, respectively.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

1

