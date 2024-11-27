Romania's Constanța boasts second-fastest growth among European ports in 2023

The port of Gdansk in Poland and Constanța in Romania recorded the highest increases in cargo volumes in 2023, rising by 26.3% and 17%, respectively, compared to 2022, according to Eurostat data released on Tuesday, November 26.

In contrast, several major EU ports, including Amsterdam (-15.4%), Trieste (-12.6%), and Barcelona (-10.4%), saw significant declines, Economica.net reported.

Overall, EU ports handled 3.4 billion tons of cargo in 2023, a 3.9% drop from 2022's 3.5 billion tons but a 5% increase from 2013's 3.2 billion tons.

The Netherlands remained the largest maritime cargo handler in the EU, processing 545 million tons, followed by Italy (501 million tons) and Spain (472 million tons). However, all three countries recorded reductions in 2023, with declines of 7.6%, 1.7%, and 3.7%, respectively.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dynamoland/Dreamstime.com)