Transport

Romania's Constanța boasts second-fastest growth among European ports in 2023

27 November 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The port of Gdansk in Poland and Constanța in Romania recorded the highest increases in cargo volumes in 2023, rising by 26.3% and 17%, respectively, compared to 2022, according to Eurostat data released on Tuesday, November 26. 

In contrast, several major EU ports, including Amsterdam (-15.4%), Trieste (-12.6%), and Barcelona (-10.4%), saw significant declines, Economica.net reported.

Overall, EU ports handled 3.4 billion tons of cargo in 2023, a 3.9% drop from 2022's 3.5 billion tons but a 5% increase from 2013's 3.2 billion tons.

The Netherlands remained the largest maritime cargo handler in the EU, processing 545 million tons, followed by Italy (501 million tons) and Spain (472 million tons). However, all three countries recorded reductions in 2023, with declines of 7.6%, 1.7%, and 3.7%, respectively.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dynamoland/Dreamstime.com)

Normal
Transport

Romania's Constanța boasts second-fastest growth among European ports in 2023

27 November 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The port of Gdansk in Poland and Constanța in Romania recorded the highest increases in cargo volumes in 2023, rising by 26.3% and 17%, respectively, compared to 2022, according to Eurostat data released on Tuesday, November 26. 

In contrast, several major EU ports, including Amsterdam (-15.4%), Trieste (-12.6%), and Barcelona (-10.4%), saw significant declines, Economica.net reported.

Overall, EU ports handled 3.4 billion tons of cargo in 2023, a 3.9% drop from 2022's 3.5 billion tons but a 5% increase from 2013's 3.2 billion tons.

The Netherlands remained the largest maritime cargo handler in the EU, processing 545 million tons, followed by Italy (501 million tons) and Spain (472 million tons). However, all three countries recorded reductions in 2023, with declines of 7.6%, 1.7%, and 3.7%, respectively.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dynamoland/Dreamstime.com)

Normal

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

27 November 2024
Politics
Călin Georgescu’s first-round presidential win sparks pro-European demonstrations in Romania
27 November 2024
Politics
No pre-electoral alliance emerges in Romania ahead of crucial parliamentary ballot
27 November 2024
Macro
European Commission clears Romania’s 7-year fiscal consolidation plan
27 November 2024
Macro
Romania’s public deficit hits 6.2% of GDP in January-October on robust expenditures
26 November 2024
Healthcare
Report: Romania has among lowest number of doctors, nurses per thousand inhabitants in EU
26 November 2024
Politics
Reformist Elena Lasconi and far-right independent Călin Georgescu rally allies ahead of second round of presidential elections
26 November 2024
Politics
Romanians head to the polls again for parliamentary elections on National Day
26 November 2024
Politics
Romania presidential elections 2024: Final results confirm second round between independent Călin Georgescu and USR’s Elena Lasconi