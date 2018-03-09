Study: Over a quarter of Romanians live in cities with Smarty City projects

More than 25% of Romanians live in a city that has at least one Smart City project in progress or already completed, according to a study by Vegacomp Consulting, cited by local Capital.ro.

A total of 38 large, medium and small cities in Romania have more than 200 Smart City projects underway or already completed. Alba Iulia dominates the ranking based on the number of solutions implemented while small cities such as Bals, Mizil, Seini or Tarnaveni made it to the list do to their personalized projects.

The 38 cities are Alba Iulia, Arad, Bacau, Bals, Botosani, Brasov, Bucharest, Bumbesti-Jiu, Calarasi, Cernavoda, Comanesti, Constanta, Cluj-Napoca, Deva, Falticeni, Galati, Giurgiu, Gura Humorului, Iasi, Mangalia, Mioveni, Mizil, Moinesti, Oradea, Piatra Neamt, Resita, Seini, Sibiu, Slatina, Suceava, Targoviste, Targu Jiu, Targu Mures, Targu Neamt, Tarnaveni, Timisoara, Tirgu Bujor, and Tulcea. According to a recent census, these cities have a total of 5.63 million inhabitants, according to Cornel Barbut, CEO Vegacomp Consulting.

The Smart City projects identified for this study were grouped into six categories, namely Smart Economy, Smart Mobility, Smart Environment, Smart People, Smart Living and Smart Governance, classified according to recent EU reports.

Among the cities in the study, Seini is the only energy independent city in Romania, Targu Neamt has LED public lighting, and Gura Humorului has full coverage of public WiFi services.

Irina Marica, [email protected]