Bucharest City Hall wants to turn the Romanian capital into a smart city

The bid for a strategy to transform Bucharest into a smart city will be launched soon on Romania’s electronic public procurement system (SEAP), Bucharest mayor Gabriela Firea announced on Tuesday, November 28.

“We are constantly interested in the smart city concept, and this is why we will launch in a few days, on SEAP, the announcement on the start of the procurement process for a smart city strategy for the capital. We want this because we have a lot of interesting proposals from private companies, both Romanian and foreign. Some refer to major projects of tens of millions of euros, others to simple smartphone apps,” Firea said, reports local Mediafax.

The mayor also said the city councilors approved during their most recent meeting a project aimed at reducing the number of permits companies need to obtain in the field of utilities for infrastructure works.

Irina Marica, [email protected]