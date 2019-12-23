Romanian court closes case against human trafficking group running beggar network in UK

All 25 defendants sent to court in a case of human trafficking involving children sent to beg and steal in the UK were acquitted by the Targu Mures Court of Appeal on Monday, December 23, 2019. The court’s decision is final, according to Mediafax.

The defendants were initially acquitted by the Harghita Court in February 2019 because the limitation period had expired.

The case broke in 2010 when the British police found 181 Roma children trafficked in the UK. Moreover, a joint operation between British, Romanian and European police forces led to the arrest of 26 ring leaders at that time, most of whom were from the town of Tandarei, in Southeastern Romania, known for the large and lavish villas, many of which have been built with money from illegal activities.

“Operation Golf was one of the biggest ever crackdowns on human trafficking, which resulted in 120 criminals being jailed in Britain - 87 from the Tandarei network alone,” according to British newspaper The Sun.

British newspaper The Telegraph also covered the subject.

