Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Mon, 12/23/2019 - 19:08
Social
Romanian court closes case against human trafficking group running beggar network in UK
23 December 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

All 25 defendants sent to court in a case of human trafficking involving children sent to beg and steal in the UK were acquitted by the Targu Mures Court of Appeal on Monday, December 23, 2019. The court’s decision is final, according to Mediafax.

The defendants were initially acquitted by the Harghita Court in February 2019 because the limitation period had expired.

The case broke in 2010 when the British police found 181 Roma children trafficked in the UK. Moreover, a joint operation between British, Romanian and European police forces led to the arrest of 26 ring leaders at that time, most of whom were from the town of Tandarei, in Southeastern Romania, known for the large and lavish villas, many of which have been built with money from illegal activities.

“Operation Golf was one of the biggest ever crackdowns on human trafficking, which resulted in 120 criminals being jailed in Britain - 87 from the Tandarei network alone,” according to British newspaper The Sun.

British newspaper The Telegraph also covered the subject.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Shutterstock.com)

Comments
Normal

For a decade, Romania Insider has been your platform of choice for reliable information on all things Romania. We have always been proud of our ability to bring you bias-free reporting but this hasn't always been easy. We have been thinking about making some changes and can't imagine doing this without your feedback.
For this, we would appreciate it very much if we could borrow 2 minutes of your day to fill out this survey. 
Thank you for reading Romania Insider!  

Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Mon, 12/23/2019 - 19:08
Social
Romanian court closes case against human trafficking group running beggar network in UK
23 December 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

All 25 defendants sent to court in a case of human trafficking involving children sent to beg and steal in the UK were acquitted by the Targu Mures Court of Appeal on Monday, December 23, 2019. The court’s decision is final, according to Mediafax.

The defendants were initially acquitted by the Harghita Court in February 2019 because the limitation period had expired.

The case broke in 2010 when the British police found 181 Roma children trafficked in the UK. Moreover, a joint operation between British, Romanian and European police forces led to the arrest of 26 ring leaders at that time, most of whom were from the town of Tandarei, in Southeastern Romania, known for the large and lavish villas, many of which have been built with money from illegal activities.

“Operation Golf was one of the biggest ever crackdowns on human trafficking, which resulted in 120 criminals being jailed in Britain - 87 from the Tandarei network alone,” according to British newspaper The Sun.

British newspaper The Telegraph also covered the subject.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Shutterstock.com)

Comments
Normal

For a decade, Romania Insider has been your platform of choice for reliable information on all things Romania. We have always been proud of our ability to bring you bias-free reporting but this hasn't always been easy. We have been thinking about making some changes and can't imagine doing this without your feedback.
For this, we would appreciate it very much if we could borrow 2 minutes of your day to fill out this survey. 
Thank you for reading Romania Insider!  

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

24 December 2019
Social
Dozens of Romanians living abroad offer to “adopt” a truck driver for Christmas
24 December 2019
Politics
Romania's PM presents to the Parliament the budget for 2020, to be passed with no vote
23 December 2019
Social
Romanian court closes case against human trafficking group running beggar network in UK
19 December 2019
Social
Corruption scandal hits biggest private university in Romania, pro-rector arrested for bribery
16 December 2019
Politics
Romanian president says the justice system must find the truth about the 1989 Revolution
16 December 2019
Social
Former Bucharest District 4 mayor sentenced to 8 and a half years in jail in the Colectiv club fire case
15 December 2019
Politics
Conflict in Save Romania Union continues, leader says party needs to learn discipline
14 December 2019
Politics
Romania’s president will be awarded the Charlemagne Prize 2020

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
Close
40