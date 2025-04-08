Transport

Romanian railway company CFR Călători announces more trains on routes to seaside resorts on May 1

08 April 2025

Romanian state-owned railway company CFR Călători announced the supplementation of the number of trains to and from the seaside for the May 1 mini-break, with more connections to Constanţa, as well as to Mangalia. 

Romanians typically spend the May 1 (Labor Day) public holiday on the seaside.

As such, between April 25 to May 5, 2025, in addition to the existing trains, there will be more connections to Constanţa and the seaside resorts, with direct trains from Bucharest North, Suceava, Iaşi, Buzău, and Oradea.

Travelers from other regions of the country have at their disposal a series of fast connections from Bucharest. On busy days, CFR Călători will provide the maximum transport capacity technically available to ensure travel to areas of interest in the country. There will be a train on the Bucharest North – Constanţa route and back every several hours. 

“To have predictability of transport demand and to be able to better adapt the transport capacity to the number of requested seats, CFR Călători recommends passengers to purchase travel tickets in advance. Domestic travel tickets can be purchased in advance online, from the mobile app – ‘CFR Călători bilete online’, from ticket vending machines in stations or directly from ticket offices in stations and CFR Călători travel agencies,” CFR Călători states, according to News.ro.

According to the cited source, passengers can benefit from discounts of up to 10% when purchasing travel tickets in advance or a 10% discount if they opt for the round-trip offer. 

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Jerome CID | Dreamstime.com)

