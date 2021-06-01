Romania’s 2021 census postponed to next year due to the COVID-19 pandemic

The population census scheduled for this year in Romania will be postponed by one year due to the coronavirus pandemic, Digi24 reported. Authorities say it’s safer this way, as many people are in isolation or quarantine, and census takers could easily get infected.

The census will start in June 2022, and, for the first time, the data will be collected online.

In the first stage, personal data of the population will be collected from various sources. Next, people will be invited to access an online platform where they can fill in personal data. In the last stage, those who have not filled in the data online will be contacted at home.

This year, only the agricultural census will take place, which will start in May and last two months.

Data from the National Statistics Institute (INS) released last August said that Romania’s resident population continued its steady decline in 2019 and reached 19.32 million people as of January 1, 2020.

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)