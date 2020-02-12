Profile picture for user andreich
Romania to lose between 4.1 and 8.6 mln of its population by 2070

02 December 2020
Romania's resident population will drop by between 4.1 million people and 8.6 million people by 2070, according to the study conducted by the National Institute of Statistics (INS). The document presents five scenarios regarding the population's evolution.

Under the baseline scenario, Romania would have a resident population of 13.2 million inhabitants in 2070, Agerpres reported.

The so-called "no change" scenario is a "benchmark scenario" obtained by maintaining the values of fertility, life expectancy, and net migration from 2019 registered within each county. Under the "benchmark scenario", Romania would reach 10.8 million inhabitants in 2070.

Under the optimistic version, the 2070 population would be 15.3 million, while under the pessimistic version, it would be 11.8 million inhabitants. Under the intermediate variant, the resident population is estimated at 13.8 million inhabitants.

In territorial profile, under the baseline scenario, the resident population of all counties will decrease in the period 2019-2070, except for Ilfov county, which will register an increase of the resident population of approximately 207,600 people (by 42.7%).

The decrease in the resident population at the county level will fluctuate between -73.2% (Teleorman) and -4.5% (Brasov). The counties that would register a decrease in the population of fewer than 100,000 people would be Braşov, Bistriţa-Năsăud, Cluj, Covasna, Harghita, Iaşi, Sălaj, Sibiu, Suceava, and Timiş.

In 2070, Bucharest would still have the largest population (1.59 million people), followed by Iasi County (whose population will decrease to 740,100 people).

Tulcea would register a reduction of the population by approximately 108,700 people (56.2%) and will remain the least populated county. The resident population of Prahova and Argeş counties will register the largest reduction until 2070, of 351,300 people and 271,700 people, respectively.

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)

