Romania, fourth in CEE for canceled or delayed flights

Romania ranked fourth in the region for the share of cancelled or delayed flights last year, according to data from Flight Refund, a company that specializes in helping passengers get compensations in such cases.

Some 782 such incidents occurred in Romania last year, representing 0.38% of the 203,403 flights to and from local airports, according to Flight Refund.

Poland ranks first in the region, with 2,128 cancelled or delayed flights, namely 0.9% of the total number of flights (217,875). Hungary was second, with 835 incidents and a share of 0.7% of the 116,624 flights in the country. Czech Republic was third, with 1,246 affected flights, representing 0.5% of the total 249,457 flights in the country.

Despite the high number of flight cancelations and delays in the region, passengers rarely try to get compensations as many of them don’t now they have this option, according to Flight Refund representatives. Last year, about 500 of the 782 flights with problems in Romania qualified for compensations and passengers could have asked for EUR 22 million.

