Romania buys 54 K9 Thunder self-propelled howitzers from South Korea

Romanian minister of defense Angel Tîlvăr met on Wednesday, June 19, with the minister of defense of the Republic of Korea, Won-sik Shin, stating that he welcomed South Korea’s Hanwha Aerospace being chosen as the winner of the acquisition contract for three Battalion-level 155 mm howitzer systems.

The three howitzer systems include 54 K9 Thunder self-propelled howitzers, support equipment, and ammunition, according to the minister.

The acquisition contract is estimated to be around USD 1 billion.

"The maximum range of the K9 howitzer is 54 kilometers, and it is very fast. We responded very quickly when we were attacked by North Korea," said Heo Man Jung, a senior artillery researcher at Hanwha, during a meeting with Romanian journalists.

The K9, nicknamed the "Korean Thunder," reaches speeds of over 67 kilometers per hour. Moreover, according to Heo Man Jung, the K9 was designed to operate in any type of climate.

Won-sik Shin is currently on an official visit to Romania.

"We discussed the international security situation and the prospects for defense cooperation between Romania and the Republic of Korea with the minister of defense of the Republic of Korea, Won-sik Shin. Additionally, we talked about the main threats and risks in the Black Sea region and the Western Balkans against the backdrop of the Russian Federation's war of aggression against Ukraine," minister Tîlvăr said.

(Photo source: Angel Tîlvăr on Facebook)