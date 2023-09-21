Romania, Bulgaria plan to build second bridge over Danube together

The Bulgarian government has recently approved a joint commitment letter between the Ministry of Transport and Communications of Bulgaria and the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure of Romania regarding the feasibility study for a second bridge over the Danube near Ruse, according to Economedia.

The announcement was made by the Council of Ministers in Sofia, as reported by the Bulgarian newspaper 24 Chasa.

The two ministries are now in the process of preparing a joint project for a feasibility study for the bridge. As part of the application documents, the signing of a joint commitment letter by the two ministers is also under consideration, in case the project is approved for funding.

On September 22, a conference titled "The Bridge of Expectations: The Importance of Schengen for Bulgaria and Romania" will take place in Ruse. The forum aims to provide an opportunity for in-depth discussions among Bulgarian and Romanian politicians, ambassadors of both countries, citizens, and representatives of the business community.

(Photo source: Moruzx | Dreamstime.com)