Transport

Romania, Bulgaria plan to build second bridge over Danube together

21 September 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Bulgarian government has recently approved a joint commitment letter between the Ministry of Transport and Communications of Bulgaria and the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure of Romania regarding the feasibility study for a second bridge over the Danube near Ruse, according to Economedia.

The announcement was made by the Council of Ministers in Sofia, as reported by the Bulgarian newspaper 24 Chasa.

The two ministries are now in the process of preparing a joint project for a feasibility study for the bridge. As part of the application documents, the signing of a joint commitment letter by the two ministers is also under consideration, in case the project is approved for funding. 

On September 22, a conference titled "The Bridge of Expectations: The Importance of Schengen for Bulgaria and Romania" will take place in Ruse. The forum aims to provide an opportunity for in-depth discussions among Bulgarian and Romanian politicians, ambassadors of both countries, citizens, and representatives of the business community.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Moruzx | Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
Transport

Romania, Bulgaria plan to build second bridge over Danube together

21 September 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Bulgarian government has recently approved a joint commitment letter between the Ministry of Transport and Communications of Bulgaria and the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure of Romania regarding the feasibility study for a second bridge over the Danube near Ruse, according to Economedia.

The announcement was made by the Council of Ministers in Sofia, as reported by the Bulgarian newspaper 24 Chasa.

The two ministries are now in the process of preparing a joint project for a feasibility study for the bridge. As part of the application documents, the signing of a joint commitment letter by the two ministers is also under consideration, in case the project is approved for funding. 

On September 22, a conference titled "The Bridge of Expectations: The Importance of Schengen for Bulgaria and Romania" will take place in Ruse. The forum aims to provide an opportunity for in-depth discussions among Bulgarian and Romanian politicians, ambassadors of both countries, citizens, and representatives of the business community.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Moruzx | Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

15 September 2023
Politics
European Commission closes Cooperation and Verification Mechanism for Romania
13 September 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
Strong H1 results and special dividends push the BET index to new all-time high and best monthly performance in Europe
13 September 2023
Sports
Romania’s Simona Halep “shocked and disappointed” by 4-year ban in doping case, will challenge decision
12 September 2023
Tech
Bucharest-based Druid raises USD 30 million to accelerate international expansion
07 September 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
Fondul Proprietatea’s shares gain 45% on reference price after dividend as Romanian Govt. challenges Franklin Templeton as manager
30 August 2023
Society
Romania’s resident population records first slight growth after 20 years of decline
27 August 2023
Society
Update: Two dead and 57 injured after massive blasts at LPG fuel station in Romania
23 August 2023
Politics
Austria still opposes Schengen expansion to Romania, Bulgaria