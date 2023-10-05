Romania to build over 500 waste collection centers with Resilience money

Romania will use funds from the EU-backed National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) to build 565 voluntary waste collection centers for large waste and waste from construction.

Approximately 256 will be completed in 2024, and the rest will be ready by the end of 2026.

“There are localities in Romania that already have funded such voluntary waste collection centers for all those types of waste that are not usually covered by sanitation services. Whether we're talking about bulky waste or construction waste, through the PNRR, out of the EUR 1.2 billion we are going to invest, we are also funding such voluntary waste collection centers,” environment minister Mircea Fechet told Digi24.

The minister also said that almost every commune in the country will host a center for voluntary waste collection.

“Next year we will have 256 out of the 565, just as there are 15 large urban agglomerations, and Bucharest will have them too. These voluntary waste collection centers are full-fledged constructions, they cover large areas, and half of them will be ready next year. This is the deadline assumed by the PNRR, and the rest will be completed by the end of 2026, when we will finish the last PNRR investment," Fechet added.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos | Octav Ganea)