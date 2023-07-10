Bucharest to build integrated waste collection centre with EU recovery funds

Bucharest City Hall will build an integrated waste collection centre where people can bring bulky and recyclable waste free of charge. According to general mayor Nicuşor Dan, the project is financed through the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR).

Mayor Dan and the Ministry of the Environment signed last week the financing contract for the establishment and endowment of the new centre to be located at 22-28 Rudeni- Chitila.

Residents of Bucharest and Ilfov county will be able to bring bulky waste such as tires or used furniture, electrical and electronic equipment waste, construction and demolition waste, and sanitary items to the centre, as well as recyclable waste – paper, cardboard, or plastic bottles.

The mayor said the waste would be received free of charge, within a limit to be established later by regulation.

The project, set to be completed by the end of 2024, is financed through PNRR. The non-refundable financing amounts to some EUR 5.58 million, without VAT.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inkdropcreative1/Dreamstime.com)