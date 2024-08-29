Romania will spend over EUR 450 mln with three election rounds in Nov-Dec

The total cost of the upcoming presidential and parliamentary elections in Romania, which will take place on three consecutive weekends at the end of November and the beginning of December, is RON 2.27 billion (EUR 456 mln).

It’s the first time in the last 30 years that Romanians will have to go to the polls on three consecutive weekends as the government wanted to avoid having the parliamentary and presidential elections on the same day.

The Romanian government has allocated an estimated RON 1.39 billion (EUR 280 mln) for the organization of the upcoming presidential elections, scheduled for November 24, 2024, with a potential second round on December 8, Agerpres reported.

The announcement was made by government spokesperson Mihai Constantin during a press conference at Palatul Victoria after the cabinet meeting on Wednesday, August 28. Constantin outlined the key dates and procedures established by the government for the electoral process.

Romanian citizens living abroad who wish to vote must register in the electoral register by September 24.

The deadline for submitting candidacies to the Central Electoral Bureau (BEC) is set for October 5. The official electoral campaign will commence on October 25 and conclude on November 23 at 7:00 AM.

The voting process for citizens abroad will span two days, beginning on November 22 and concluding on November 23. In Romania, voting will take place on November 24 from 7:00 AM to 9:00 PM.

If no presidential candidate secures a majority, a second round will be held on December 8 under the same conditions.

The parliamentary elections will take place on December 1, and the allocated budget for these elections is RON 878 million (EUR 177 mln).

The electoral campaign starts on November 1 and ends on November 30, at 7:00 AM, when voting starts for Romanians abroad. In Romania, the voting will only take place on Sunday, December 1, between 7:00 AM and 9:00 PM.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/George Calin)