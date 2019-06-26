Romanians dominate Balkan Math Olympiad

Romanian students won 5 gold medals and one silver medal at the Junior Balkan Mathematics Olympiad (JBMO 2019). Romania thus ranked first among the participating countries.

The contest took place between June 20 and June 25 in Agros, Cyprus.

David Andrei Anghel (Gymnasium School No. 56, Bucharest), Iustinian Cristian Constantinescu ("George Bacovia" Secondary School, Bucharest), Andrei Moldovan (79 Gymnasium School, Bucharest), Dinu Alexandru Iosifescu (Theoretical International High School of Informatics, Bucharest) and Radu Andrei Lecoiu ("Ienachita Vacarescu" National College, Targoviste) received gold medals. The silver medal was taken by Lucia Râşnoveanu ("Spectrum" Secondary School, Constanta).

In the unofficial country ranking, Romania holds the first place with 219 points out of 240. On the second place came Bulgaria, with 171 points, and Greece was third, with 111 points, Hotnews.ro reported.

The Balkan Mathematics Olympiad for Juniors (JBMO 2019) is an annual competition dedicated to students in the Balkan area who are math enthusiasts and who are not yet 15 and a half at the time of the contest. Teams of 6 pupils from Albania, Bulgaria, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Cyprus, Greece, Northern Macedonia, Moldova, Romania, Serbia and a team of 4 Montenegrin students participated at JBMO 2019, alongside teams from invited countries: Saudi Arabia, Azerbaijan, Croatia, Ecuador, France, and Kazakhstan.

(Photo source: Facebook/Ministerul Educatiei Nationale)