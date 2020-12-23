E.ON builds EUR 4 mln power plant for Romanian fertilizer producer Azomures

E.ON Energie Romania will develop a EUR 4 million power plant under a turnkey project for mineral fertilizers producer Azomures, the company announced in a press release.

The plant will use as an energy source the residual steam produced by the fertilizer producer. It will include a generator and a turbine in total condensation designed for low-pressure steam, produced by M + M Turbinen-Technik.

With a capacity of 2.65 MW, the plant will cover between 5% and 6% of the plant's electricity needs. For comparison, the unit could power more than 4,600 households. At the same time, the plant will bring a 4% reduction in electricity costs for Azomures.

"The project carried out together with Azomures represents a customized energy solution, economical, reliable, and neutral in terms of CO2 emissions generated by the production of electricity from conventional sources. It is a natural consolidation of trade relations through which we demonstrate E.ON's commitment to be a partner of the Romanian industry for advanced technological solutions, reducing carbon emissions and energy efficiency," said Catalin Iordache, general manager of E.ON Energie Romania.

"We continue to invest in modern technologies to prepare the platform for a sustainable future. We have chosen to use the internal resources of waste steam, and the technology proposed by our partners has excelled in our project. With the implementation of the project, we will be able to get even closer. Azomureş has an ambitious long - term development plan and remains one of the pillars of the Romanian industry," said Harri Kiiski, general manager of Azomures.

The start of the project is scheduled for next spring, and the estimated deadline for commissioning the new plant is in the first part of 2022.

(Photo source: courtesy of the company)